Lilium N.V. (LILM) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Lilium N.V. (LILM) is $1.00, which is $2.87 above the current market price. The public float for LILM is 96.03M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.10% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of LILM on May 05, 2023 was 2.66M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

LILM) stock’s latest price update

Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM)’s stock price has increased by 3.94 compared to its previous closing price of 0.60. However, the company has seen a 49.48% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/15/22 that Electric Plane Maker’s Stock Plummets After Short-Seller Report

LILM’s Market Performance

Lilium N.V. (LILM) has seen a 49.48% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 4.56% gain in the past month and a -52.80% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 20.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.36% for LILM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 28.07% for LILM stock, with a simple moving average of -59.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LILM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LILM stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for LILM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for LILM in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $1 based on the research report published on March 14th of the current year 2023.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LILM reach a price target of $1, previously predicting the price at $2. The rating they have provided for LILM stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on December 07th, 2022.

LILM Trading at -10.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LILM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.62%, as shares surge +8.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -40.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LILM rose by +49.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -76.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4926. In addition, Lilium N.V. saw -44.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LILM

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.03.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Lilium N.V. (LILM) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.