Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE: LSPD)’s stock price has soared by 3.20 in relation to previous closing price of 12.82. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE: LSPD) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for LSPD is 2.74. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for LSPD is 135.34M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.67% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LSPD on May 05, 2023 was 821.42K shares.

LSPD’s Market Performance

LSPD’s stock has seen a 0.68% increase for the week, with a -10.55% drop in the past month and a -24.62% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.48% for Lightspeed Commerce Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.52% for LSPD’s stock, with a -21.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LSPD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LSPD stocks, with MoffettNathanson repeating the rating for LSPD by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for LSPD in the upcoming period, according to MoffettNathanson is $17 based on the research report published on March 07th of the current year 2023.

LSPD Trading at -7.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LSPD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.71%, as shares sank -5.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LSPD rose by +0.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.53. In addition, Lightspeed Commerce Inc. saw -7.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LSPD

Equity return is now at value -35.30, with -33.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.