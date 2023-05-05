Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ: LESL) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.23 in relation to its previous close of 10.57. However, the company has experienced a -1.60% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ: LESL) Right Now?

Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ: LESL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49x compared to its average ratio. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) is $14.25, which is $5.14 above the current market price. The public float for LESL is 176.39M, and currently, short sellers hold a 12.97% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LESL on May 05, 2023 was 3.23M shares.

LESL’s Market Performance

The stock of Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) has seen a -1.60% decrease in the past week, with a -1.60% drop in the past month, and a -37.56% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.07% for LESL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.69% for LESL’s stock, with a -22.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LESL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LESL stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for LESL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LESL in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $16 based on the research report published on April 06th of the current year 2023.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LESL reach a price target of $15, previously predicting the price at $17. The rating they have provided for LESL stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on December 01st, 2022.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Neutral” to LESL, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on November 15th of the previous year.

LESL Trading at -7.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LESL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.74%, as shares surge +0.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LESL fell by -1.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.73. In addition, Leslie’s Inc. saw -14.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LESL starting from Bubbles Investor Aggregator, L, who sale 9,343,499 shares at the price of $12.02 back on Dec 12. After this action, Bubbles Investor Aggregator, L now owns 8,776,904 shares of Leslie’s Inc., valued at $112,308,858 using the latest closing price.

Gazaway Brad, the of Leslie’s Inc., sale 3,335 shares at $14.82 during a trade that took place back on Sep 26, which means that Gazaway Brad is holding 130,447 shares at $49,425 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LESL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.28 for the present operating margin

+43.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Leslie’s Inc. stands at +10.18. The total capital return value is set at 29.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.34. Equity return is now at value -47.60, with 14.70 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 37.12 and the total asset turnover is 1.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.56.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.