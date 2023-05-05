Leju Holdings Limited (LEJU) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE: LEJU) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 16.14 compared to its previous closing price of 2.54. However, the company has seen a gain of 62.98% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE: LEJU) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for LEJU is also noteworthy at 0.99.

The average price estimated by analysts for LEJU is $36.00, The public float for LEJU is 1.34M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.06% of that float. The average trading volume of LEJU on May 05, 2023 was 241.20K shares.

LEJU’s Market Performance

The stock of Leju Holdings Limited (LEJU) has seen a 62.98% increase in the past week, with a 111.29% rise in the past month, and a 95.44% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 145.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 39.27% for LEJU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 64.16% for LEJU’s stock, with a 79.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LEJU

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LEJU reach a price target of $4.60. The rating they have provided for LEJU stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 31st, 2016.

LEJU Trading at 108.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LEJU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 39.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 145.51%, as shares surge +132.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +153.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LEJU rose by +73.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +51.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.89. In addition, Leju Holdings Limited saw 121.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LEJU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-30.86 for the present operating margin

+91.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Leju Holdings Limited stands at -26.13. Equity return is now at value -65.20, with -23.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

In summary, Leju Holdings Limited (LEJU) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.