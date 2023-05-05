Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.17. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) is $70.05, which is $8.29 above the current market price. The public float for LVS is 330.09M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.40% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LVS on May 05, 2023 was 4.56M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

LVS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS) has surged by 0.44 when compared to previous closing price of 61.43, but the company has seen a -0.84% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/20/23 that Las Vegas Sands Stock Surges on Macau Boost. Comeback Is Just Getting Started.

LVS’s Market Performance

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) has seen a -0.84% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 7.01% gain in the past month and a 7.49% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.69% for LVS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.51% for LVS stock, with a simple moving average of 30.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LVS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LVS stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for LVS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for LVS in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $71 based on the research report published on April 20th of the current year 2023.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LVS reach a price target of $73, previously predicting the price at $66. The rating they have provided for LVS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 20th, 2023.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to LVS, setting the target price at $69 in the report published on April 20th of the current year.

LVS Trading at 6.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LVS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.71%, as shares surge +9.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LVS fell by -0.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +73.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $60.45. In addition, Las Vegas Sands Corp. saw 28.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LVS starting from Forman Charles D, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $63.17 back on Apr 28. After this action, Forman Charles D now owns 205,984 shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp., valued at $947,550 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LVS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-18.73 for the present operating margin

+14.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Las Vegas Sands Corp. stands at -25.94. The total capital return value is set at -4.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.12. Equity return is now at value -13.80, with -2.50 for asset returns.

Based on Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS), the company’s capital structure generated 416.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 80.62. Total debt to assets is 73.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 363.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 70.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 17.53 and the total asset turnover is 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.73.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.