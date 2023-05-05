JanOne Inc. (JAN) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for JAN is at 1.85.

The public float for JAN is 2.65M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.20% of that float. The average trading volume for JAN on May 05, 2023 was 377.60K shares.

JAN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ: JAN) has jumped by 9.09 compared to previous close of 0.94. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 8.74% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

JAN’s Market Performance

JanOne Inc. (JAN) has seen a 8.74% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -1.92% decline in the past month and a -37.80% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.79% for JAN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.53% for JAN’s stock, with a -47.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

JAN Trading at -16.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.03%, as shares surge +1.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JAN rose by +8.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9670. In addition, JanOne Inc. saw -25.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In conclusion, JanOne Inc. (JAN) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.