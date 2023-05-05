International Game Technology PLC (IGT) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) is above average at 19.21x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.88.

The public float for IGT is 103.87M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.46% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of IGT on May 05, 2023 was 1.24M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

IGT) stock’s latest price update

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT)’s stock price has plunge by -5.00relation to previous closing price of 27.18. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -6.14% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

IGT’s Market Performance

IGT’s stock has fallen by -6.14% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -2.20% and a quarterly drop of -4.44%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.05% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.03% for International Game Technology PLC The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.05% for IGT’s stock, with a 13.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IGT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IGT stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for IGT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IGT in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $43 based on the research report published on April 20th of the current year 2023.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IGT reach a price target of $26, previously predicting the price at $30. The rating they have provided for IGT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 12th, 2022.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to IGT, setting the target price at $43 in the report published on December 17th of the previous year.

IGT Trading at -2.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IGT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.05%, as shares sank -0.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IGT fell by -6.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.47. In addition, International Game Technology PLC saw 13.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for IGT

Equity return is now at value 19.50, with 2.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, International Game Technology PLC (IGT) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.