Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE)’s stock price has plunge by 7.45relation to previous closing price of 0.40. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 8.64% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) Right Now?

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00x that is above its average ratio. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for IMTE is 14.04M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.74% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IMTE on May 05, 2023 was 138.43K shares.

IMTE’s Market Performance

IMTE’s stock has seen a 8.64% increase for the week, with a 4.83% rise in the past month and a -47.59% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 20.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.08% for Integrated Media Technology Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.78% for IMTE’s stock, with a -47.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

IMTE Trading at -3.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMTE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.34%, as shares surge +12.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMTE rose by +8.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -79.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3802. In addition, Integrated Media Technology Limited saw -37.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IMTE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3110.53 for the present operating margin

-1121.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Integrated Media Technology Limited stands at -2988.67. The total capital return value is set at -43.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch -69.25.

Based on Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE), the company’s capital structure generated 52.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.23. Total debt to assets is 24.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 20.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.34.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.