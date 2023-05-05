Innoviz Technologies Ltd.’s (INVZ) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

The stock of Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (INVZ) has seen a -16.48% decrease in the past week, with a -29.90% drop in the past month, and a -62.41% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.35% for INVZ. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -20.23% for INVZ’s stock, with a simple moving average of -51.53% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: INVZ) Right Now?

The public float for INVZ is 126.24M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.09% of that float. On May 05, 2023, INVZ’s average trading volume was 1.57M shares.

INVZ) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: INVZ) has decreased by -3.11 when compared to last closing price of 2.25.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -16.48% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 08/02/22 that VW Selects Innoviz for Self-Driving Lidar Technology

Analysts’ Opinion of INVZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INVZ stocks, with Rosenblatt repeating the rating for INVZ by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for INVZ in the upcoming period, according to Rosenblatt is $5 based on the research report published on October 25th of the previous year 2022.

Berenberg, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see INVZ reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for INVZ stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 28th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to INVZ, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on September 20th of the previous year.

INVZ Trading at -35.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INVZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.84%, as shares sank -29.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -49.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INVZ fell by -16.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.69. In addition, Innoviz Technologies Ltd. saw -44.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for INVZ

Equity return is now at value -54.20, with -43.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (INVZ) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.