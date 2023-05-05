iMedia Brands Inc. (IMBI) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

In the past week, IMBI stock has gone down by -48.53%, with a monthly decline of -56.05% and a quarterly plunge of -76.87%. The volatility ratio for the week is 21.41%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 17.84% for iMedia Brands Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -48.58% for IMBI’s stock, with a -75.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in iMedia Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: IMBI) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for IMBI is also noteworthy at 2.05. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for IMBI is $1.50, which is $1.32 above than the current price. The public float for IMBI is 24.74M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.21% of that float. The average trading volume of IMBI on May 05, 2023 was 188.94K shares.

IMBI) stock’s latest price update

iMedia Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: IMBI) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.59 in relation to its previous close of 0.19. However, the company has experienced a -48.53% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of IMBI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IMBI stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for IMBI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IMBI in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $22 based on the research report published on June 14th of the previous year 2021.

DA Davidson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IMBI reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for IMBI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 20th, 2019.

IMBI Trading at -63.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMBI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.41%, as shares sank -64.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -76.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMBI fell by -49.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -87.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3342. In addition, iMedia Brands Inc. saw -71.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IMBI starting from Lalo Eyal, who purchase 390,880 shares at the price of $3.07 back on May 11. After this action, Lalo Eyal now owns 2,223,317 shares of iMedia Brands Inc., valued at $1,200,002 using the latest closing price.

Friedman Michael, the Director of iMedia Brands Inc., purchase 195,440 shares at $3.07 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that Friedman Michael is holding 1,182,063 shares at $600,001 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IMBI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.76 for the present operating margin

+32.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for iMedia Brands Inc. stands at -12.86. Equity return is now at value -74.90, with -7.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.10.

Conclusion

In summary, iMedia Brands Inc. (IMBI) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.