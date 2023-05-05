IMAC Holdings Inc. (BACK) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of IMAC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BACK) has increased by 7.27 when compared to last closing price of 0.15.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 14.93% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in IMAC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BACK) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BACK is 0.04. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for IMAC Holdings Inc. (BACK) is $1.50, which is $1.34 above the current market price. The public float for BACK is 26.47M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.36% of that float. On May 05, 2023, BACK’s average trading volume was 2.30M shares.

BACK’s Market Performance

BACK’s stock has seen a 14.93% increase for the week, with a 21.71% rise in the past month and a -50.11% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 22.29% for IMAC Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.86% for BACK’s stock, with a -56.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BACK Trading at -1.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BACK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 22.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.52%, as shares surge +28.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BACK rose by +14.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -83.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1443. In addition, IMAC Holdings Inc. saw -19.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BACK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-60.85 for the present operating margin

-9.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for IMAC Holdings Inc. stands at -113.14. Equity return is now at value -161.80, with -96.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.13.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of IMAC Holdings Inc. (BACK) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.