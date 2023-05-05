ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 19.17x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.92. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 40 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) by analysts is $27.48, which is $6.52 above the current market price. The public float for IBN is 3.39B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.51% of that float. On May 05, 2023, the average trading volume of IBN was 5.19M shares.

IBN stock's latest price update

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.40 in comparison to its previous close of 22.54, however, the company has experienced a -0.49% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

IBN’s Market Performance

IBN’s stock has fallen by -0.49% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 3.98% and a quarterly rise of 7.26%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.15% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.13% for ICICI Bank Limited. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.51% for IBN’s stock, with a 3.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

IBN Trading at 5.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IBN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.15%, as shares surge +3.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IBN fell by -0.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.16. In addition, ICICI Bank Limited saw 2.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for IBN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.85 for the present operating margin

The net margin for ICICI Bank Limited stands at +18.28. Equity return is now at value 15.40, with 1.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.