Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ: IEP)’s stock price has plunge by -7.61relation to previous closing price of 32.57. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -40.76% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/02/23 that Battle of the Activists: Hindenburg Shorts Icahn

Is It Worth Investing in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ: IEP) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for IEP is at 0.72. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for IEP is 336.90M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.27% of that float. The average trading volume for IEP on May 05, 2023 was 1.06M shares.

IEP’s Market Performance

The stock of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP) has seen a -40.76% decrease in the past week, with a -42.62% drop in the past month, and a -44.22% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.52% for IEP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -40.13% for IEP stock, with a simple moving average of -42.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IEP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IEP stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for IEP by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for IEP in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $40 based on the research report published on March 03rd of the previous year 2017.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IEP reach a price target of $30, previously predicting the price at $52. The rating they have provided for IEP stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on August 18th, 2016.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to IEP, setting the target price at $93 in the report published on March 02nd of the previous year.

IEP Trading at -41.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IEP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.56%, as shares sank -42.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -44.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IEP fell by -40.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.14. In addition, Icahn Enterprises L.P. saw -40.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IEP

Equity return is now at value -3.90, with -0.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.