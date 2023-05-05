Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc.’s (GDYN) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (GDYN) has gone down by -11.78% for the week, with a -14.83% drop in the past month and a -28.16% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.44% for GDYN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -17.64% for GDYN’s stock, with a simple moving average of -32.03% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GDYN) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.84.

The public float for GDYN is 51.62M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.26% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GDYN on May 05, 2023 was 364.90K shares.

GDYN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GDYN) has dropped by -15.13 compared to previous close of 11.30. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -11.78% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GDYN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GDYN stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for GDYN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GDYN in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $22 based on the research report published on March 04th of the previous year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GDYN reach a price target of $35. The rating they have provided for GDYN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 01st, 2021.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to GDYN, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on July 30th of the previous year.

GDYN Trading at -15.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GDYN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.97%, as shares sank -18.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GDYN fell by -14.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.54. In addition, Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. saw -14.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GDYN starting from Livschitz Leonard, who sale 74,296 shares at the price of $11.82 back on Mar 07. After this action, Livschitz Leonard now owns 3,274,136 shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc., valued at $877,956 using the latest closing price.

CARNEY LLOYD, the Director of Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc., sale 60,000 shares at $12.55 during a trade that took place back on Nov 23, which means that CARNEY LLOYD is holding 648,709 shares at $753,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GDYN

Equity return is now at value -9.90, with -8.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (GDYN) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.