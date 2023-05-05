Funko Inc. (FNKO) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 1.59. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for FNKO is 31.02M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.55% of that float. On May 05, 2023, the average trading volume of FNKO was 667.17K shares.

FNKO) stock’s latest price update

Funko Inc. (NASDAQ: FNKO)’s stock price has soared by 20.37 in relation to previous closing price of 9.35. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 14.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 11/04/22 that Bobblehead Maker Funko Delivers Unhappy Holiday Forecast. The Stock Sinks More Than 50%.

FNKO’s Market Performance

Funko Inc. (FNKO) has seen a 14.15% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 23.95% gain in the past month and a -4.70% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.23% for FNKO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 19.20% for FNKO’s stock, with a -22.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FNKO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FNKO stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for FNKO by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for FNKO in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $8.50 based on the research report published on February 01st of the current year 2023.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FNKO reach a price target of $13, previously predicting the price at $15. The rating they have provided for FNKO stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 12th, 2023.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to FNKO, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on November 07th of the previous year.

FNKO Trading at 23.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FNKO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.19%, as shares surge +22.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FNKO rose by +15.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.55. In addition, Funko Inc. saw 3.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FNKO starting from Perlmutter Andrew Mark, who sale 8,054 shares at the price of $9.40 back on May 02. After this action, Perlmutter Andrew Mark now owns 122,358 shares of Funko Inc., valued at $75,722 using the latest closing price.

Daw Tracy D, the CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER of Funko Inc., sale 3,004 shares at $9.40 during a trade that took place back on May 02, which means that Daw Tracy D is holding 46,362 shares at $28,252 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FNKO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.05 for the present operating margin

+29.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Funko Inc. stands at -0.61. The total capital return value is set at 0.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.42. Equity return is now at value -2.10, with -0.70 for asset returns.

Based on Funko Inc. (FNKO), the company’s capital structure generated 94.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.52. Total debt to assets is 31.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 64.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.44 and the total asset turnover is 1.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.31.

Conclusion

To sum up, Funko Inc. (FNKO) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.