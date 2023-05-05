FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE: FSK) has increased by 8.94 when compared to last closing price of 17.68.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.40% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE: FSK) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE: FSK) is 55.25x, which is above its average ratio.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The public float for FSK is 259.58M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.19% of that float. On May 05, 2023, FSK’s average trading volume was 1.09M shares.

FSK’s Market Performance

FSK’s stock has seen a 2.40% increase for the week, with a 4.74% rise in the past month and a -3.37% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.95% for FS KKR Capital Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.10% for FSK’s stock, with a 0.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FSK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FSK stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for FSK by listing it as a “Perform.” The predicted price for FSK in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $21 based on the research report published on April 12th of the current year 2023.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FSK reach a price target of $21.50, previously predicting the price at $19.50. The rating they have provided for FSK stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on March 02nd, 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to FSK, setting the target price at $23 in the report published on June 18th of the previous year.

FSK Trading at 3.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FSK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.61%, as shares surge +3.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FSK rose by +2.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.54. In addition, FS KKR Capital Corp. saw 10.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FSK starting from Hopkins Jerel A, who purchase 556 shares at the price of $17.45 back on Mar 15. After this action, Hopkins Jerel A now owns 6,384 shares of FS KKR Capital Corp., valued at $9,699 using the latest closing price.

Goldstein Richard I, the Director of FS KKR Capital Corp., purchase 1,085 shares at $18.65 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10, which means that Goldstein Richard I is holding 31,560 shares at $20,235 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FSK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.63 for the present operating margin

+79.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for FS KKR Capital Corp. stands at +5.13. The total capital return value is set at 2.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.56.

Based on FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK), the company’s capital structure generated 123.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.35. Total debt to assets is 53.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 123.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.65. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.10 and the total asset turnover is 0.11.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.