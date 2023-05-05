Frontline plc (FRO) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Frontline plc (NYSE: FRO) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 6.84x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.26. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Frontline plc (FRO) by analysts is $22.49, which is $8.26 above the current market price. The public float for FRO is 142.78M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.77% of that float. On May 05, 2023, the average trading volume of FRO was 2.96M shares.

FRO) stock’s latest price update

Frontline plc (NYSE: FRO)’s stock price has decreased by -1.01 compared to its previous closing price of 14.89. However, the company has seen a -4.35% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/07/22 that Frontline, Euronav Merge to Create Tanker Giant in $4.2 Billion Stock Deal

FRO’s Market Performance

Frontline plc (FRO) has seen a -4.35% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -1.47% decline in the past month and a 1.52% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.31% for FRO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.85% for FRO stock, with a simple moving average of 7.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FRO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FRO stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for FRO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FRO in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $16 based on the research report published on September 06th of the previous year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FRO reach a price target of $9. The rating they have provided for FRO stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on July 21st, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to FRO, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on April 27th of the previous year.

FRO Trading at -11.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.09%, as shares sank -4.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FRO fell by -4.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +55.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.62. In addition, Frontline plc saw 21.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FRO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.77 for the present operating margin

+21.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Frontline plc stands at +30.70. The total capital return value is set at 4.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.52. Equity return is now at value 24.00, with 10.70 for asset returns.

Based on Frontline plc (FRO), the company’s capital structure generated 83.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.42. Total debt to assets is 35.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 77.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.79.

Conclusion

To sum up, Frontline plc (FRO) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.