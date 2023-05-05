Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

The public float for FRSH is 159.21M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.88% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FRSH on May 05, 2023 was 1.62M shares.

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH)’s stock price has plunge by -2.40relation to previous closing price of 12.89. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -8.71% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/22/21 that Toast, Freshworks Make Strong Market Debuts

FRSH’s Market Performance

Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) has seen a -8.71% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -17.07% decline in the past month and a -28.40% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.96% for FRSH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.03% for FRSH’s stock, with a -12.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FRSH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FRSH stocks, with FBN Securities repeating the rating for FRSH by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for FRSH in the upcoming period, according to FBN Securities is $20 based on the research report published on April 20th of the current year 2023.

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FRSH reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for FRSH stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 24th, 2023.

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Hold” to FRSH, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on January 04th of the current year.

FRSH Trading at -12.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FRSH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.59%, as shares sank -13.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FRSH fell by -8.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.04. In addition, Freshworks Inc. saw -14.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FRSH starting from Flower Johanna, who sale 4,700 shares at the price of $14.65 back on Apr 10. After this action, Flower Johanna now owns 18,189 shares of Freshworks Inc., valued at $68,855 using the latest closing price.

Taylor Jennifer H, the Director of Freshworks Inc., sale 4,485 shares at $14.65 during a trade that took place back on Apr 10, which means that Taylor Jennifer H is holding 17,816 shares at $65,705 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FRSH

Equity return is now at value -21.60, with -16.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.