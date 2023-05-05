Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE: FMS) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 17.81x. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS) by analysts is $18.94, which is -$1.22 below the current market price. The public float for FMS is 586.83M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.37% of that float. On May 05, 2023, the average trading volume of FMS was 966.01K shares.

The stock price of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE: FMS) has surged by 1.47 when compared to previous closing price of 23.15, but the company has seen a -3.01% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

FMS’s Market Performance

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS) has experienced a -3.01% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 8.30% rise in the past month, and a 23.76% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.44% for FMS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.48% for FMS stock, with a simple moving average of 31.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FMS

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FMS reach a price target of $11.70, previously predicting the price at $14. The rating they have provided for FMS stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on January 03rd, 2023.

FMS Trading at 10.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FMS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.25%, as shares surge +5.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FMS fell by -3.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.98. In addition, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA saw 43.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FMS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.04 for the present operating margin

+27.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stands at +3.47. The total capital return value is set at 6.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.77.

Based on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS), the company’s capital structure generated 94.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.57. Total debt to assets is 36.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 79.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.60. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.

Conclusion

To sum up, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.