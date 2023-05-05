Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ: FTNT) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 57.23x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.16. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) by analysts is $73.48, which is $10.94 above the current market price. The public float for FTNT is 633.43M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.89% of that float. On May 05, 2023, the average trading volume of FTNT was 4.65M shares.

FTNT) stock’s latest price update

Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ: FTNT) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.14 compared to its previous closing price of 60.49. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.98% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 08/04/22 that Fortinet Stock Slumps on Cut to Service Revenue Guidance

FTNT’s Market Performance

FTNT’s stock has fallen by -2.98% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -7.26% and a quarterly rise of 13.62%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.43% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.30% for Fortinet Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.48% for FTNT’s stock, with a 10.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FTNT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FTNT stocks, with Rosenblatt repeating the rating for FTNT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FTNT in the upcoming period, according to Rosenblatt is $80 based on the research report published on May 02nd of the current year 2023.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FTNT reach a price target of $82. The rating they have provided for FTNT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 21st, 2023.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to FTNT, setting the target price at $73 in the report published on February 14th of the current year.

FTNT Trading at -3.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FTNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.43%, as shares sank -6.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FTNT fell by -2.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $65.22. In addition, Fortinet Inc. saw 25.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FTNT starting from Perche Patrice, who sale 8,947 shares at the price of $61.23 back on May 03. After this action, Perche Patrice now owns 25,730 shares of Fortinet Inc., valued at $547,806 using the latest closing price.

Xie Michael, the VP, Engineering & CTO of Fortinet Inc., sale 5,826 shares at $61.59 during a trade that took place back on May 02, which means that Xie Michael is holding 29,727,018 shares at $358,803 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FTNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.85 for the present operating margin

+74.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fortinet Inc. stands at +19.41. The total capital return value is set at 72.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 66.41. Equity return is now at value -314.20, with 15.20 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.24.

Conclusion

To sum up, Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.