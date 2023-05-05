Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Flowers Foods Inc. (NYSE: FLO) has increased by 0.92 when compared to last closing price of 28.24. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.45% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/21/21 that Palo Alto Networks, Deere, Tesla, VF: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Flowers Foods Inc. (NYSE: FLO) Right Now?

Flowers Foods Inc. (NYSE: FLO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.40.

The public float for FLO is 20.92M, and currently, short sellers hold a 36.99% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FLO on May 05, 2023 was 1.75M shares.

FLO’s Market Performance

The stock of Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO) has seen a 3.45% increase in the past week, with a 4.63% rise in the past month, and a 3.26% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.29% for FLO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.40% for FLO’s stock, with a 3.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FLO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FLO stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for FLO by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for FLO in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $27 based on the research report published on March 03rd of the current year 2023.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FLO reach a price target of $27, previously predicting the price at $28. The rating they have provided for FLO stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on December 06th, 2022.

Stephens gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to FLO, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on May 25th of the previous year.

FLO Trading at 3.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.95%, as shares surge +4.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLO rose by +3.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.36. In addition, Flowers Foods Inc. saw -0.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FLO starting from Chubb Thomas Caldecot III, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $28.42 back on Dec 20. After this action, Chubb Thomas Caldecot III now owns 25,051 shares of Flowers Foods Inc., valued at $56,840 using the latest closing price.

Chubb Thomas Caldecot III, the Director of Flowers Foods Inc., purchase 3,000 shares at $27.50 during a trade that took place back on Aug 23, which means that Chubb Thomas Caldecot III is holding 23,051 shares at $82,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FLO

Equity return is now at value 15.80, with 6.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.