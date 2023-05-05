First Solar Inc. (FSLR): A Technical Analysis

First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 452.43x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.43. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for First Solar Inc. (FSLR) is $220.72, which is $40.76 above the current market price. The public float for FSLR is 101.07M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.09% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FSLR on May 05, 2023 was 2.50M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

FSLR) stock’s latest price update

First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR)’s stock price has soared by 1.73 in relation to previous closing price of 171.59. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -4.39% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 04/28/23 that First Solar Stock on Pace for Worst Decline Since 2020

FSLR’s Market Performance

First Solar Inc. (FSLR) has experienced a -4.39% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -13.42% drop in the past month, and a 3.79% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.72% for FSLR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.79% for FSLR’s stock, with a simple moving average of 11.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FSLR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FSLR stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for FSLR by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for FSLR in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $194 based on the research report published on April 24th of the current year 2023.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Hold” to FSLR, setting the target price at $230 in the report published on April 13th of the current year.

FSLR Trading at -13.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FSLR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.80%, as shares sank -14.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FSLR fell by -4.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +139.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $201.01. In addition, First Solar Inc. saw 16.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FSLR starting from Jeffers Byron Michael, who sale 239 shares at the price of $202.40 back on Mar 16. After this action, Jeffers Byron Michael now owns 0 shares of First Solar Inc., valued at $48,374 using the latest closing price.

Chapman Richard D, the Director of First Solar Inc., sale 7,500 shares at $211.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that Chapman Richard D is holding 21,689 shares at $1,582,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FSLR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.77 for the present operating margin

+4.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for First Solar Inc. stands at -1.69. The total capital return value is set at -2.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.71. Equity return is now at value 0.70, with 0.50 for asset returns.

Based on First Solar Inc. (FSLR), the company’s capital structure generated 4.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.86. Total debt to assets is 2.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.47 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.65.

Conclusion

To put it simply, First Solar Inc. (FSLR) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.