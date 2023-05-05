First Financial Bankshares Inc. (FFIN) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for First Financial Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIN) is above average at 16.78x. The 36-month beta value for FFIN is also noteworthy at 0.74.

The public float for FFIN is 137.58M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.31% of that float. The average trading volume of FFIN on May 05, 2023 was 694.01K shares.

FFIN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of First Financial Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIN) has plunged by -4.78 when compared to previous closing price of 28.45, but the company has seen a -6.71% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

FFIN’s Market Performance

First Financial Bankshares Inc. (FFIN) has experienced a -6.71% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -10.54% drop in the past month, and a -27.61% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.85% for FFIN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.89% for FFIN’s stock, with a -27.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FFIN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FFIN stocks, with Janney repeating the rating for FFIN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FFIN in the upcoming period, according to Janney is $50 based on the research report published on August 31st of the previous year 2021.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FFIN reach a price target of $60. The rating they have provided for FFIN stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 16th, 2018.

FFIN Trading at -14.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FFIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.07%, as shares sank -9.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FFIN fell by -6.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.27. In addition, First Financial Bankshares Inc. saw -21.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FFIN starting from TROTTER JOHNNY, who purchase 2,500 shares at the price of $27.97 back on May 02. After this action, TROTTER JOHNNY now owns 920,076 shares of First Financial Bankshares Inc., valued at $69,925 using the latest closing price.

TROTTER JOHNNY, the Director of First Financial Bankshares Inc., purchase 4,000 shares at $29.05 during a trade that took place back on May 01, which means that TROTTER JOHNNY is holding 917,576 shares at $116,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FFIN

Equity return is now at value 17.70, with 1.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, First Financial Bankshares Inc. (FFIN) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.