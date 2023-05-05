Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FATE)’s stock price has plunge by -2.37relation to previous closing price of 6.32. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 5.65% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FATE) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for FATE is 1.48. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for FATE is 95.67M and currently, short sellers hold a 28.13% of that float. On May 05, 2023, FATE’s average trading volume was 2.71M shares.

FATE’s Market Performance

FATE stock saw an increase of 5.65% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 11.57% and a quarterly increase of -9.66%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.60%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.69% for Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.50% for FATE’s stock, with a -61.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FATE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FATE stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for FATE by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for FATE in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $6 based on the research report published on March 27th of the current year 2023.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FATE reach a price target of $7, previously predicting the price at $115. The rating they have provided for FATE stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 24th, 2023.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Neutral” to FATE, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on January 06th of the current year.

FATE Trading at 6.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FATE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.60%, as shares surge +12.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FATE rose by +5.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -81.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.05. In addition, Fate Therapeutics Inc. saw -38.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FATE starting from Redmile Group, LLC, who purchase 256,639 shares at the price of $6.18 back on Apr 21. After this action, Redmile Group, LLC now owns 13,135,758 shares of Fate Therapeutics Inc., valued at $1,586,029 using the latest closing price.

Redmile Group, LLC, the Director of Fate Therapeutics Inc., purchase 20,000 shares at $5.99 during a trade that took place back on Apr 20, which means that Redmile Group, LLC is holding 12,879,119 shares at $119,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FATE

Equity return is now at value -50.90, with -36.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.