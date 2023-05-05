EZCORP Inc. (EZPW) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of EZCORP Inc. (NASDAQ: EZPW) has surged by 6.98 when compared to previous closing price of 8.60, but the company has seen a 6.85% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in EZCORP Inc. (NASDAQ: EZPW) Right Now?

EZCORP Inc. (NASDAQ: EZPW) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.23.

The public float for EZPW is 51.78M, and currently, short sellers hold a 16.72% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EZPW on May 05, 2023 was 536.22K shares.

EZPW’s Market Performance

EZPW’s stock has seen a 6.85% increase for the week, with a 6.24% rise in the past month and a -1.50% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.37% for EZCORP Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.08% for EZPW stock, with a simple moving average of 5.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EZPW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EZPW stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for EZPW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EZPW in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $14 based on the research report published on January 04th of the current year 2023.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EZPW reach a price target of $8.50. The rating they have provided for EZPW stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 05th, 2022.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to EZPW, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on September 16th of the previous year.

EZPW Trading at 5.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EZPW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.09%, as shares surge +8.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EZPW rose by +9.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.88. In addition, EZCORP Inc. saw 12.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EZPW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.65 for the present operating margin

+55.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for EZCORP Inc. stands at +5.66. The total capital return value is set at 6.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.39. Equity return is now at value 7.40, with 3.80 for asset returns.

Based on EZCORP Inc. (EZPW), the company’s capital structure generated 78.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.09. Total debt to assets is 40.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 71.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.56. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.21.

Conclusion

To put it simply, EZCORP Inc. (EZPW) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.