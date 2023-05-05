Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO) Stock Records -8.65% Quarterly Movement

In the past week, XPRO stock has gone down by -8.94%, with a monthly decline of -4.68% and a quarterly plunge of -8.65%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.51%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.81% for Expro Group Holdings N.V. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.35% for XPRO’s stock, with a 4.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE: XPRO) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.08. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO) by analysts is $25.67, which is $8.14 above the current market price. The public float for XPRO is 100.40M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.93% of that float. On May 05, 2023, the average trading volume of XPRO was 702.05K shares.

XPRO) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE: XPRO) has decreased by -5.19 when compared to last closing price of 18.49. Despite this, the company has experienced a -8.94% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of XPRO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XPRO stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for XPRO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for XPRO in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $24 based on the research report published on April 03rd of the current year 2023.

XPRO Trading at -10.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XPRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.51%, as shares sank -5.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XPRO fell by -8.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +64.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.08. In addition, Expro Group Holdings N.V. saw -3.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XPRO starting from TROE LISA L, who sale 4,852 shares at the price of $18.51 back on May 03. After this action, TROE LISA L now owns 17,533 shares of Expro Group Holdings N.V., valued at $89,829 using the latest closing price.

Whelley Eileen Goss, the Director of Expro Group Holdings N.V., sale 4,852 shares at $18.51 during a trade that took place back on May 03, which means that Whelley Eileen Goss is holding 17,533 shares at $89,826 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XPRO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.87 for the present operating margin

+6.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Expro Group Holdings N.V. stands at -1.57. The total capital return value is set at 1.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.47. Equity return is now at value -1.60, with -1.10 for asset returns.

Based on Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO), the company’s capital structure generated 7.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.86. Total debt to assets is 4.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.26 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.98.

Conclusion

To sum up, Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.