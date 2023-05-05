Evaluating the Ups and Downs of MoneyGram International Inc.’s (MGI) Stock

The stock of MoneyGram International Inc. (MGI) has seen a 12.56% increase in the past week, with a 5.91% gain in the past month, and a 1.11% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.98% for MGI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.19% for MGI stock, with a simple moving average of 3.33% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in MoneyGram International Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for MoneyGram International Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI) is above average at 32.05x. The 36-month beta value for MGI is also noteworthy at 1.00.

The public float for MGI is 89.28M, and at present, short sellers hold a 17.19% of that float. The average trading volume of MGI on May 05, 2023 was 2.69M shares.

MGI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of MoneyGram International Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI) has surged by 13.15 when compared to previous closing price of 9.66, but the company has seen a 12.56% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/15/22 that MoneyGram Stock Soars. It’s Being Taken Private for $1.8 Billion.

Analysts’ Opinion of MGI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MGI stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for MGI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MGI in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $10 based on the research report published on May 10th of the previous year 2021.

Northland Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MGI reach a price target of $9.50. The rating they have provided for MGI stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 11th, 2021.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “In-line” to MGI, setting the target price at $3 in the report published on August 03rd of the previous year.

MGI Trading at 4.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.34%, as shares surge +3.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MGI rose by +12.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.21. In addition, MoneyGram International Inc. saw 0.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MGI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.03 for the present operating margin

+43.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for MoneyGram International Inc. stands at +2.61. The total capital return value is set at 19.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.57. Equity return is now at value -19.50, with 0.80 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48.

Conclusion

In summary, MoneyGram International Inc. (MGI) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.