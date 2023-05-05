Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Magic Empire Global Limited’s (MEGL) Stock

The stock of Magic Empire Global Limited (MEGL) has gone up by 119.83% for the week, with a 45.20% rise in the past month and a -24.72% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 47.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 18.42% for MEGL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 31.69% for MEGL’s stock, with a -52.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Magic Empire Global Limited (NASDAQ: MEGL) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for MEGL is 7.40M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.78% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MEGL on May 05, 2023 was 2.24M shares.

MEGL) stock’s latest price update

Magic Empire Global Limited (NASDAQ: MEGL)’s stock price has decreased by -10.53 compared to its previous closing price of 2.28. However, the company has seen a 119.83% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

MEGL Trading at 26.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MEGL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 47.15%, as shares surge +54.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MEGL rose by +119.83%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.59. In addition, Magic Empire Global Limited saw 58.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MEGL

Equity return is now at value -10.30, with -7.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Magic Empire Global Limited (MEGL) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.