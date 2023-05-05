Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited’s (BAOS) Stock

The stock of Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (BAOS) has seen a 66.54% increase in the past week, with a 154.17% gain in the past month, and a 49.11% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 137.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 38.65% for BAOS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 78.14% for BAOS stock, with a simple moving average of 45.56% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: BAOS) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for BAOS is 0.36M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.74% of that float. The average trading volume of BAOS on May 05, 2023 was 102.55K shares.

BAOS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: BAOS) has surged by 36.53 when compared to previous closing price of 6.16, but the company has seen a 66.54% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

BAOS Trading at 86.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BAOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 38.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 137.08%, as shares surge +110.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BAOS rose by +45.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.91. In addition, Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited saw 62.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BAOS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-229.80 for the present operating margin

+39.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited stands at -172.50. The total capital return value is set at -15.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.61.

Based on Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (BAOS), the company’s capital structure generated 1.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.40. Total debt to assets is 1.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.42.

Conclusion

In summary, Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (BAOS) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.