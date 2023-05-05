Evaluating the Impact of -4.52 Increase on Xponential Fitness Inc.’s (XPOF) Stock

The stock of Xponential Fitness Inc. (XPOF) has seen a -4.14% decrease in the past week, with a -0.29% drop in the past month, and a 11.45% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.55% for XPOF. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.05% for XPOF stock, with a simple moving average of 35.70% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Xponential Fitness Inc. (NYSE: XPOF) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for XPOF is $35.25, which is $4.21 above than the current price. The public float for XPOF is 24.49M, and at present, short sellers hold a 15.50% of that float. The average trading volume of XPOF on May 05, 2023 was 626.49K shares.

XPOF) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Xponential Fitness Inc. (NYSE: XPOF) has decreased by -4.52 when compared to last closing price of 32.51. Despite this, the company has experienced a -4.14% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 02/26/22 that Not enough babies? EV battery shortage? Dwindling water? There are ‘scarcity’ stock plays for all of it

Analysts’ Opinion of XPOF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XPOF stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for XPOF by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for XPOF in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $38 based on the research report published on April 10th of the current year 2023.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see XPOF reach a price target of $34. The rating they have provided for XPOF stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 05th, 2023.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to XPOF, setting the target price at $29 in the report published on December 06th of the previous year.

XPOF Trading at 5.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XPOF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.66%, as shares surge +5.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XPOF fell by -4.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +120.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.10. In addition, Xponential Fitness Inc. saw 35.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XPOF starting from Geisler Anthony, who sale 4,105 shares at the price of $33.02 back on May 02. After this action, Geisler Anthony now owns 371,743 shares of Xponential Fitness Inc., valued at $135,547 using the latest closing price.

Geisler Anthony, the Chief Executive Officer of Xponential Fitness Inc., sale 30,785 shares at $33.21 during a trade that took place back on May 01, which means that Geisler Anthony is holding 375,848 shares at $1,022,370 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XPOF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.38 for the present operating margin

+66.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Xponential Fitness Inc. stands at +9.05. The total capital return value is set at 11.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch 65.79. Equity return is now at value 16.40, with -4.80 for asset returns.

Based on Xponential Fitness Inc. (XPOF), the company’s capital structure generated 108.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.12.

Conclusion

In summary, Xponential Fitness Inc. (XPOF) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.