Evaluating the Impact of 2.71 Increase on WW International Inc.’s (WW) Stock

The stock of WW International Inc. (WW) has gone down by -5.66% for the week, with a 69.20% rise in the past month and a 45.21% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 10.96% for WW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.20% for WW’s stock, with a 52.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in WW International Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for WW is 1.64. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for WW International Inc. (WW) is $7.60, which is $0.02 above the current market price. The public float for WW is 53.49M and currently, short sellers hold a 19.32% of that float. On May 05, 2023, WW’s average trading volume was 7.66M shares.

WW) stock’s latest price update

WW International Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 2.71 compared to its previous closing price of 7.38. However, the company has seen a fall of -5.66% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/06/23 that WeightWatchers Moves Into the Ozempic Market With Telehealth Deal

Analysts’ Opinion of WW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WW stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for WW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WW in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $13 based on the research report published on April 11th of the current year 2023.

Craig Hallum, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WW reach a price target of $4. The rating they have provided for WW stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on March 08th, 2023.

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave a rating of “Underweight” to WW, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on January 20th of the previous year.

WW Trading at 38.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.78%, as shares surge +80.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +88.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WW fell by -5.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.44. In addition, WW International Inc. saw 96.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WW starting from Stark Heather, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $3.85 back on Dec 02. After this action, Stark Heather now owns 13,302 shares of WW International Inc., valued at $38,500 using the latest closing price.

Sistani Sima, the Chief Executive Officer of WW International Inc., purchase 63,935 shares at $3.91 during a trade that took place back on Nov 18, which means that Sistani Sima is holding 63,935 shares at $249,999 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.24 for the present operating margin

+60.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for WW International Inc. stands at -24.15. The total capital return value is set at 13.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch -27.23. Equity return is now at value 44.70, with -20.40 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.94. The receivables turnover for the company is 38.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.43.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of WW International Inc. (WW) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.