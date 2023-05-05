Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX: EQX)’s stock price has plunge by 1.45relation to previous closing price of 5.53. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 12.88% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX: EQX) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.97.

The public float for EQX is 280.59M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.34% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EQX on May 05, 2023 was 2.44M shares.

EQX’s Market Performance

The stock of Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) has seen a 12.88% increase in the past week, with a 1.08% rise in the past month, and a 25.50% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.35% for EQX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.58% for EQX stock, with a simple moving average of 41.29% for the last 200 days.

EQX Trading at 20.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EQX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.63%, as shares surge +0.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +54.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EQX rose by +12.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.26. In addition, Equinox Gold Corp. saw 71.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EQX

Equity return is now at value -4.40, with -2.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.