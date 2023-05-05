EPAM Systems Inc. (EPAM): A Technical Analysis

EPAM Systems Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 38.20x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.57. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for EPAM Systems Inc. (EPAM) is $386.23, which is $144.94 above the current market price. The public float for EPAM is 55.71M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.57% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EPAM on May 05, 2023 was 463.98K shares.

EPAM) stock’s latest price update

EPAM Systems Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -7.64 compared to its previous closing price of 270.41. However, the company has seen a fall of -11.58% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/28/22 that EPAM Systems Withdraws Forecasts. It Makes Software in Ukraine.

EPAM’s Market Performance

EPAM’s stock has fallen by -11.58% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -11.60% and a quarterly drop of -33.55%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.21% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.83% for EPAM Systems Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.13% for EPAM’s stock, with a -27.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EPAM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EPAM stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for EPAM by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for EPAM in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $370 based on the research report published on February 17th of the current year 2023.

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave a rating of “Overweight” to EPAM, setting the target price at $510 in the report published on September 13th of the previous year.

EPAM Trading at -13.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EPAM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.21%, as shares sank -11.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EPAM fell by -10.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $282.52. In addition, EPAM Systems Inc. saw -23.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EPAM starting from Peterson Jason D., who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $350.00 back on Nov 11. After this action, Peterson Jason D. now owns 11,762 shares of EPAM Systems Inc., valued at $350,000 using the latest closing price.

Dvorkin Viktar, the SVP/Head of Global Delivery of EPAM Systems Inc., sale 13,333 shares at $440.84 during a trade that took place back on Aug 22, which means that Dvorkin Viktar is holding 7,572 shares at $5,877,720 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EPAM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.49 for the present operating margin

+29.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for EPAM Systems Inc. stands at +8.69. The total capital return value is set at 18.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.43. Equity return is now at value 15.30, with 11.30 for asset returns.

Based on EPAM Systems Inc. (EPAM), the company’s capital structure generated 6.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.05. Total debt to assets is 4.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.67 and the total asset turnover is 1.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.69.

Conclusion

To put it simply, EPAM Systems Inc. (EPAM) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.