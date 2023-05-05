Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH): A Technical Analysis

Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 45.90x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.53.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) is $265.36, which is $110.38 above the current market price. The public float for ENPH is 133.09M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.51% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ENPH on May 05, 2023 was 4.48M shares.

ENPH) stock’s latest price update

Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH)’s stock price has dropped by 0.00 in relation to previous closing price of 155.42. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -5.34% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/26/23 that Rooftop Solar: Ain’t No Sunshine

ENPH’s Market Performance

Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) has experienced a -5.34% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -23.26% drop in the past month, and a -31.74% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.74% for ENPH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -20.78% for ENPH’s stock, with a simple moving average of -39.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ENPH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ENPH stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for ENPH by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for ENPH in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $169 based on the research report published on April 26th of the current year 2023.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ENPH reach a price target of $255. The rating they have provided for ENPH stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 17th, 2023.

HSBC Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to ENPH, setting the target price at $271 in the report published on April 13th of the current year.

ENPH Trading at -23.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENPH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.24%, as shares sank -19.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENPH fell by -5.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $194.27. In addition, Enphase Energy Inc. saw -41.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ENPH starting from Yang Mandy, who purchase 3,500 shares at the price of $156.86 back on May 02. After this action, Yang Mandy now owns 99,043 shares of Enphase Energy Inc., valued at $549,022 using the latest closing price.

Rodgers Thurman J, the Director of Enphase Energy Inc., purchase 32,900 shares at $166.88 during a trade that took place back on Apr 26, which means that Rodgers Thurman J is holding 32,900 shares at $5,490,467 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ENPH

Equity return is now at value 68.90, with 17.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.