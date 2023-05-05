Enbridge Inc.’s (ENB) Stock: A -0.45% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Enbridge Inc. (ENB) has gone down by -0.10% for the week, with a 0.98% rise in the past month and a -3.25% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.31% for ENB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.45% for ENB’s stock, with a -1.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE: ENB) Right Now?

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE: ENB) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 41.87x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.84. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Enbridge Inc. (ENB) by analysts is $43.09, which is $4.86 above the current market price. The public float for ENB is 2.02B, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.06% of that float. On May 05, 2023, the average trading volume of ENB was 3.61M shares.

ENB) stock’s latest price update

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE: ENB)’s stock price has soared by 1.06 in relation to previous closing price of 38.86. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ENB Trading at 2.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.03%, as shares surge +0.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENB fell by -0.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.45. In addition, Enbridge Inc. saw 0.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ENB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.66 for the present operating margin

+31.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Enbridge Inc. stands at +5.62. The total capital return value is set at 5.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.28. Equity return is now at value 4.70, with 1.50 for asset returns.

Based on Enbridge Inc. (ENB), the company’s capital structure generated 136.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.72. Total debt to assets is 45.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 138.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.60.

Conclusion

To sum up, Enbridge Inc. (ENB) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.