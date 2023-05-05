Edible Garden AG Incorporated (EDBL) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ: EDBL)’s stock price has gone decline by -8.94 in comparison to its previous close of 1.79, however, the company has experienced a -8.43% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ: EDBL) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for EDBL is 1.97M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.50% of that float. On May 05, 2023, the average trading volume of EDBL was 778.81K shares.

EDBL’s Market Performance

EDBL’s stock has seen a -8.43% decrease for the week, with a -17.68% drop in the past month and a -65.68% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.50% for Edible Garden AG Incorporated The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.37% for EDBL’s stock, with a -88.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

EDBL Trading at -33.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EDBL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.96%, as shares sank -15.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -51.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EDBL fell by -5.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -95.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8025. In addition, Edible Garden AG Incorporated saw -74.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EDBL starting from JAMES MICHAEL C, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $0.88 back on Sep 14. After this action, JAMES MICHAEL C now owns 1,592,000 shares of Edible Garden AG Incorporated, valued at $880 using the latest closing price.

Kras James E., the President and CEO of Edible Garden AG Incorporated, purchase 875 shares at $0.94 during a trade that took place back on Sep 14, which means that Kras James E. is holding 1,387,940 shares at $822 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EDBL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-77.94 for the present operating margin

+3.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Edible Garden AG Incorporated stands at -107.80. Equity return is now at value 487.20, with -172.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.39.

Conclusion

To sum up, Edible Garden AG Incorporated (EDBL) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.