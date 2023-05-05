East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

East West Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: EWBC) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -8.19 compared to its previous closing price of 45.08. However, the company has seen a fall of -18.73% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in East West Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: EWBC) Right Now?

East West Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: EWBC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for EWBC is at 1.39. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for EWBC is $68.18, which is $26.79 above the current market price. The public float for EWBC is 139.79M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.49% of that float. The average trading volume for EWBC on May 05, 2023 was 1.72M shares.

EWBC’s Market Performance

EWBC’s stock has seen a -18.73% decrease for the week, with a -22.27% drop in the past month and a -47.54% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.71% for East West Bancorp Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -20.69% for EWBC’s stock, with a -39.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EWBC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EWBC stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for EWBC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for EWBC in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $63 based on the research report published on March 15th of the current year 2023.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EWBC reach a price target of $84. The rating they have provided for EWBC stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on December 05th, 2022.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Neutral” to EWBC, setting the target price at $75 in the report published on June 30th of the previous year.

EWBC Trading at -29.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EWBC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.66%, as shares sank -18.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -45.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EWBC fell by -18.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.70. In addition, East West Bancorp Inc. saw -37.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EWBC starting from NG DOMINIC, who purchase 11,900 shares at the price of $42.09 back on May 04. After this action, NG DOMINIC now owns 889,609 shares of East West Bancorp Inc., valued at $500,889 using the latest closing price.

Shi Parker, the Chief Operating Officer of East West Bancorp Inc., purchase 4,780 shares at $41.94 during a trade that took place back on May 04, which means that Shi Parker is holding 4,780 shares at $200,473 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EWBC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+54.78 for the present operating margin

The net margin for East West Bancorp Inc. stands at +43.78. The total capital return value is set at 21.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.85. Equity return is now at value 17.60, with 1.60 for asset returns.

Based on East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC), the company’s capital structure generated 9.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.62. Total debt to assets is 0.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.09.

Conclusion

In conclusion, East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.