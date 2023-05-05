DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD) has gone down by -6.75% for the week, with a -8.77% drop in the past month and a -14.06% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.81% for DD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.85% for DD stock, with a simple moving average of -2.06% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in DuPont de Nemours Inc. (NYSE: DD) Right Now?

DuPont de Nemours Inc. (NYSE: DD) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DD is 1.42.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The public float for DD is 453.54M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.38% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DD on May 05, 2023 was 3.24M shares.

DD) stock’s latest price update

DuPont de Nemours Inc. (NYSE: DD) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.53 in relation to its previous close of 64.40. However, the company has experienced a -6.75% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of DD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DD stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for DD by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for DD in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $80 based on the research report published on January 17th of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to DD, setting the target price at $75 in the report published on December 20th of the previous year.

DD Trading at -8.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.42%, as shares sank -8.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DD fell by -6.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $69.20. In addition, DuPont de Nemours Inc. saw -6.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DD starting from JOHNSON KRISTINA M, who sale 450 shares at the price of $74.55 back on Feb 17. After this action, JOHNSON KRISTINA M now owns 3,115 shares of DuPont de Nemours Inc., valued at $33,548 using the latest closing price.

Brady Amy G., the Director of DuPont de Nemours Inc., sale 376 shares at $74.49 during a trade that took place back on Feb 17, which means that Brady Amy G. is holding 10,773 shares at $28,008 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DD

Equity return is now at value 22.70, with 13.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.