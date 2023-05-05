DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOCN) has increased by 2.65 when compared to last closing price of 31.33. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.95% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/07/22 that Digital Ocean Earnings Raise More Questions About the Cloud

Is It Worth Investing in DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOCN) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) by analysts is $38.60, which is $7.17 above the current market price. The public float for DOCN is 68.46M, and at present, short sellers hold a 23.04% of that float. On May 05, 2023, the average trading volume of DOCN was 1.75M shares.

DOCN’s Market Performance

The stock of DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) has seen a -1.95% decrease in the past week, with a -16.86% drop in the past month, and a -7.29% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.71% for DOCN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.24% for DOCN stock, with a simple moving average of -7.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DOCN

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to DOCN, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on January 17th of the current year.

DOCN Trading at -6.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOCN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.12%, as shares sank -14.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOCN fell by -1.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.66. In addition, DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. saw 26.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DOCN starting from Guy Jeffrey Scott, who sale 6,000 shares at the price of $36.62 back on Apr 10. After this action, Guy Jeffrey Scott now owns 159,958 shares of DigitalOcean Holdings Inc., valued at $219,720 using the latest closing price.

Guy Jeffrey Scott, the Chief Operating Officer of DigitalOcean Holdings Inc., sale 5,600 shares at $35.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14, which means that Guy Jeffrey Scott is holding 165,958 shares at $196,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DOCN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.61 for the present operating margin

+63.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. stands at -4.21. The total capital return value is set at -1.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.32. Equity return is now at value -17.40, with -1.40 for asset returns.

Based on DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN), the company’s capital structure generated 3,202.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 96.97. Total debt to assets is 90.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3,089.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 93.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.76.

Conclusion

To sum up, DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.