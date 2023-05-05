Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: DLR)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.15 in comparison to its previous close of 94.79, however, the company has experienced a -5.77% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: DLR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: DLR) is above average at 83.23x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.54.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The public float for DLR is 287.34M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.41% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DLR on May 05, 2023 was 2.53M shares.

DLR’s Market Performance

DLR stock saw an increase of -5.77% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 3.34% and a quarterly increase of -20.05%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.84%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.39% for Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.74% for DLR’s stock, with a simple moving average of -10.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DLR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DLR stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for DLR by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for DLR in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $100 based on the research report published on March 27th of the current year 2023.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DLR reach a price target of $81, previously predicting the price at $91. The rating they have provided for DLR stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on January 04th, 2023.

Exane BNP Paribas gave a rating of “Neutral” to DLR, setting the target price at $128 in the report published on December 14th of the previous year.

DLR Trading at -2.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DLR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.84%, as shares surge +6.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DLR fell by -5.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $95.46. In addition, Digital Realty Trust Inc. saw -4.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DLR starting from Corey Dyer, who sale 4,401 shares at the price of $104.19 back on Mar 10. After this action, Corey Dyer now owns 30,026 shares of Digital Realty Trust Inc., valued at $458,540 using the latest closing price.

Sharp Christopher, the EVP, CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER of Digital Realty Trust Inc., sale 4,235 shares at $120.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 02, which means that Sharp Christopher is holding 0 shares at $508,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DLR

Equity return is now at value 8.40, with 3.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “sell” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.