DermTech Inc. (DMTK) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of DermTech Inc. (NASDAQ: DMTK) has dropped by -31.75 compared to previous close of 3.15. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -29.16% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in DermTech Inc. (NASDAQ: DMTK) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DMTK is 2.17.

The public float for DMTK is 29.80M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.71% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DMTK on May 05, 2023 was 404.90K shares.

DMTK’s Market Performance

DMTK’s stock has seen a -29.16% decrease for the week, with a -41.10% drop in the past month and a -61.40% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.79% for DermTech Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -42.78% for DMTK’s stock, with a -48.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DMTK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DMTK stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for DMTK by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for DMTK in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $48 based on the research report published on July 18th of the previous year 2022.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DMTK reach a price target of $19, previously predicting the price at $38. The rating they have provided for DMTK stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 14th, 2022.

Stephens gave a rating of “Overweight” to DMTK, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on January 07th of the previous year.

DMTK Trading at -42.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DMTK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.31%, as shares sank -46.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -47.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DMTK fell by -33.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.67. In addition, DermTech Inc. saw 21.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DMTK starting from Dobak John, who sale 1,559 shares at the price of $3.26 back on Mar 13. After this action, Dobak John now owns 698,693 shares of DermTech Inc., valued at $5,082 using the latest closing price.

Sun Kevin M, the Chief Financial Officer of DermTech Inc., sale 514 shares at $3.26 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that Sun Kevin M is holding 298,294 shares at $1,676 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DMTK

Equity return is now at value -69.70, with -54.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, DermTech Inc. (DMTK) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.