Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for DH is $13.92, which is $4.53 above the current price. The public float for DH is 58.28M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.98% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DH on May 05, 2023 was 887.60K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

DH) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ: DH) has jumped by 2.12 compared to previous close of 9.90. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -5.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

DH’s Market Performance

DH’s stock has fallen by -5.51% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -0.79% and a quarterly drop of -22.94%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.23% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.08% for Definitive Healthcare Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.12% for DH’s stock, with a -30.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DH

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DH reach a price target of $13. The rating they have provided for DH stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 09th, 2022.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to DH, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on July 06th of the previous year.

DH Trading at -7.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.23%, as shares sank -4.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DH fell by -6.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.74. In addition, Definitive Healthcare Corp. saw -8.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DH starting from Krantz Jason Ronald, who purchase 450,000 shares at the price of $11.54 back on Nov 07. After this action, Krantz Jason Ronald now owns 450,000 shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp., valued at $5,193,000 using the latest closing price.

SEA VII Management, LLC, the Director of Definitive Healthcare Corp., sale 1,016,000 shares at $22.75 during a trade that took place back on Aug 09, which means that SEA VII Management, LLC is holding 2,508,971 shares at $23,114,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14.99 for the present operating margin

+62.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Definitive Healthcare Corp. stands at -2.71. The total capital return value is set at -1.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.51. Equity return is now at value -0.70, with -0.30 for asset returns.

Based on Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH), the company’s capital structure generated 28.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.46. Total debt to assets is 13.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 27.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.64.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.04.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.