CVR Energy Inc. (CVI) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVI) has seen a decline in its stock price by -6.44 in relation to its previous close of 24.85. However, the company has experienced a -11.19% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVI) is 5.04x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CVI is 1.53. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for CVR Energy Inc. (CVI) is $31.80, which is $10.08 above the current market price. The public float for CVI is 29.32M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.10% of that float. On May 05, 2023, CVI’s average trading volume was 1.11M shares.

CVI’s Market Performance

CVI’s stock has seen a -11.19% decrease for the week, with a -22.78% drop in the past month and a -28.26% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.39% for CVR Energy Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -17.93% for CVI stock, with a simple moving average of -27.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CVI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CVI stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for CVI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CVI in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $36 based on the research report published on March 09th of the current year 2023.

Scotiabank gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to CVI, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on January 13th of the previous year.

CVI Trading at -22.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CVI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.58%, as shares sank -25.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CVI fell by -11.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.92. In addition, CVR Energy Inc. saw -25.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CVI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.44 for the present operating margin

+10.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for CVR Energy Inc. stands at +4.25. The total capital return value is set at 41.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.05. Equity return is now at value 74.10, with 10.70 for asset returns.

Based on CVR Energy Inc. (CVI), the company’s capital structure generated 309.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 75.61. Total debt to assets is 39.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 306.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 74.64.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 33.17 and the total asset turnover is 2.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.11.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of CVR Energy Inc. (CVI) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.