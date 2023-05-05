Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (CFR) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (NYSE: CFR) is 10.63x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CFR is 1.04. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (CFR) is $123.43, which is $29.66 above the current market price. The public float for CFR is 58.05M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.47% of that float. On May 05, 2023, CFR’s average trading volume was 677.51K shares.

CFR) stock’s latest price update

Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (NYSE: CFR)’s stock price has decreased by -5.51 compared to its previous closing price of 98.87. However, the company has seen a -15.28% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CFR’s Market Performance

Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (CFR) has seen a -15.28% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -9.26% decline in the past month and a -26.79% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.47% for CFR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.77% for CFR’s stock, with a -28.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CFR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CFR stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for CFR by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for CFR in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $107 based on the research report published on March 15th of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to CFR, setting the target price at $155 in the report published on January 05th of the current year.

CFR Trading at -15.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CFR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.39%, as shares sank -8.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CFR fell by -15.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $104.29. In addition, Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. saw -30.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CFR starting from Berman Bobby, who purchase 1,500 shares at the price of $95.25 back on May 04. After this action, Berman Bobby now owns 26,662 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc., valued at $142,875 using the latest closing price.

Wolfshohl Candace K, the GEVP Culture/PeopleDevelopment of Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc., purchase 700 shares at $108.28 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that Wolfshohl Candace K is holding 16,291 shares at $75,796 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (CFR) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.