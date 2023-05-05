Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

In the past week, CRKN stock has gone down by -10.99%, with a monthly gain of 16.20% and a quarterly plunge of -60.78%. The volatility ratio for the week is 27.08%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 27.08% for Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.59% for CRKN’s stock, with a simple moving average of -60.02% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ: CRKN) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) by analysts is $1.50, The public float for CRKN is 16.34M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.93% of that float. On May 05, 2023, the average trading volume of CRKN was 8.83M shares.

CRKN) stock’s latest price update

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ: CRKN)’s stock price has dropped by -13.09 in relation to previous closing price of 0.14. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -10.99% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CRKN Trading at -23.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRKN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 27.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 27.08%, as shares sank -1.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -53.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRKN fell by -10.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -88.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1211. In addition, Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. saw -33.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CRKN

Equity return is now at value -489.10, with -203.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.30.

Conclusion

To sum up, Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.