Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE: OFC) is above average at 19.07x. The 36-month beta value for OFC is also noteworthy at 1.05.

The public float for OFC is 112.03M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.54% of that float. The average trading volume of OFC on May 05, 2023 was 765.32K shares.

OFC) stock’s latest price update

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE: OFC)’s stock price has increased by 2.58 compared to its previous closing price of 23.65. However, the company has seen a 9.18% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

OFC’s Market Performance

OFC’s stock has risen by 9.18% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 4.39% and a quarterly drop of -12.10%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.74% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.74% for Corporate Office Properties Trust The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.56% for OFC’s stock, with a -5.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OFC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OFC stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for OFC by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for OFC in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $28 based on the research report published on September 14th of the previous year 2022.

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave a rating of “Underweight” to OFC, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on January 13th of the previous year.

OFC Trading at 2.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.74%, as shares surge +3.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OFC rose by +9.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.02. In addition, Corporate Office Properties Trust saw -6.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OFC starting from DENTON ROBERT L, who sale 3,416 shares at the price of $26.74 back on May 18. After this action, DENTON ROBERT L now owns 3,941 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust, valued at $91,360 using the latest closing price.

Conclusion

In summary, Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.