Corning Incorporated (GLW) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Corning Incorporated (NYSE: GLW) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GLW is 1.07. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for GLW is $37.58, which is $5.8 above the current price. The public float for GLW is 787.52M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.10% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GLW on May 05, 2023 was 4.27M shares.

GLW) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Corning Incorporated (NYSE: GLW) has decreased by -0.95 when compared to last closing price of 31.67.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -4.21% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 01/31/23 that Corning Stock Slides on Weak Outlook

GLW’s Market Performance

GLW’s stock has fallen by -4.21% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -8.89% and a quarterly drop of -13.56%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.12% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.91% for Corning Incorporated The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.12% for GLW’s stock, with a -7.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GLW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GLW stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for GLW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GLW in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $38 based on the research report published on March 27th of the current year 2023.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GLW reach a price target of $36. The rating they have provided for GLW stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 04th, 2023.

GLW Trading at -7.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GLW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.12%, as shares sank -8.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GLW fell by -4.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.63. In addition, Corning Incorporated saw -1.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GLW starting from Capps Cheryl C, who sale 28,574 shares at the price of $33.14 back on May 01. After this action, Capps Cheryl C now owns 100,000 shares of Corning Incorporated, valued at $946,914 using the latest closing price.

STEVERSON LEWIS A, the EVP and CLAO of Corning Incorporated, sale 21,833 shares at $33.11 during a trade that took place back on Apr 28, which means that STEVERSON LEWIS A is holding 37,496 shares at $722,832 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GLW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.44 for the present operating margin

+32.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Corning Incorporated stands at +9.31. The total capital return value is set at 8.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.66. Equity return is now at value 15.50, with 6.20 for asset returns.

Based on Corning Incorporated (GLW), the company’s capital structure generated 65.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.43. Total debt to assets is 26.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 62.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.59 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.44.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Corning Incorporated (GLW) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.