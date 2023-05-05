Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE: CAG)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.23 in comparison to its previous close of 38.09, however, the company has experienced a -0.74% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 05/02/23 that UnitedHealth and Other Stocks to Buy for an End to the Fed’s Rate Hikes

Is It Worth Investing in Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE: CAG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE: CAG) is 22.46x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CAG is 0.55. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) is $42.32, which is $4.66 above the current market price. The public float for CAG is 474.27M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.46% of that float. On May 05, 2023, CAG’s average trading volume was 4.32M shares.

CAG’s Market Performance

CAG stock saw an increase of -0.74% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 0.11% and a quarterly increase of 3.75%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.49%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.46% for Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.37% for CAG’s stock, with a simple moving average of 4.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CAG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CAG stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for CAG by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for CAG in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $43 based on the research report published on April 14th of the current year 2023.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CAG reach a price target of $35. The rating they have provided for CAG stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on March 20th, 2023.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to CAG, setting the target price at $45 in the report published on December 20th of the previous year.

CAG Trading at 1.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CAG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.49%, as shares sank -1.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CAG fell by -0.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.73. In addition, Conagra Brands Inc. saw -2.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CAG starting from Brock Charisse, who sale 7,036 shares at the price of $37.04 back on Apr 14. After this action, Brock Charisse now owns 94,802 shares of Conagra Brands Inc., valued at $260,613 using the latest closing price.

McGough Thomas M, the EVP & Co-COO of Conagra Brands Inc., sale 45,000 shares at $38.66 during a trade that took place back on Apr 06, which means that McGough Thomas M is holding 104,859 shares at $1,739,610 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CAG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.80 for the present operating margin

+24.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Conagra Brands Inc. stands at +7.70. The total capital return value is set at 9.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.21. Equity return is now at value 9.20, with 3.60 for asset returns.

Based on Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG), the company’s capital structure generated 105.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.26. Total debt to assets is 41.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 94.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.86.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.