Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Community Health Systems Inc. (NYSE: CYH) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.64. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) is $6.44, which is $5.06 above the current market price. The public float for CYH is 126.20M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.86% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CYH on May 05, 2023 was 2.40M shares.

The stock price of Community Health Systems Inc. (NYSE: CYH) has plunged by -0.83 when compared to previous closing price of 3.62, but the company has seen a -39.46% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 07/28/22 that Community Health Stock Drops 35%. Wall Street Didn’t Expect an Earnings Loss.

CYH’s Market Performance

CYH’s stock has fallen by -39.46% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -27.18% and a quarterly drop of -36.12%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.15% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.14% for Community Health Systems Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -32.07% for CYH’s stock, with a -10.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CYH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CYH stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for CYH by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for CYH in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $5 based on the research report published on June 17th of the previous year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CYH reach a price target of $5.50, previously predicting the price at $7.50. The rating they have provided for CYH stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 15th, 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to CYH, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on March 29th of the previous year.

CYH Trading at -33.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.15%, as shares sank -25.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -47.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CYH fell by -39.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.22. In addition, Community Health Systems Inc. saw -16.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CYH starting from SMITH WAYNE T, who purchase 800,000 shares at the price of $2.94 back on Aug 02. After this action, SMITH WAYNE T now owns 4,059,196 shares of Community Health Systems Inc., valued at $2,352,000 using the latest closing price.

SMITH WAYNE T, the Executive Chairman of Community Health Systems Inc., purchase 200,000 shares at $3.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 01, which means that SMITH WAYNE T is holding 3,259,196 shares at $600,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CYH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.96 for the present operating margin

+5.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Community Health Systems Inc. stands at +0.38. The total capital return value is set at 6.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.42. Equity return is now at value -2.90, with 0.30 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.92. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.