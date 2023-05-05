Commerce Bancshares Inc.’s (CBSH) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Commerce Bancshares Inc. (CBSH) has gone down by -8.36% for the week, with a -13.06% drop in the past month and a -24.70% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.97% for CBSH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.90% for CBSH’s stock, with a -22.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Commerce Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: CBSH) Right Now?

Commerce Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: CBSH) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for CBSH is at 0.75. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CBSH is $57.83, which is $7.36 above the current market price. The public float for CBSH is 115.64M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.11% of that float. The average trading volume for CBSH on May 05, 2023 was 585.29K shares.

CBSH stock's latest price update

Commerce Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: CBSH)’s stock price has plunge by -4.63relation to previous closing price of 53.10. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -8.36% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of CBSH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CBSH stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for CBSH by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for CBSH in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $74 based on the research report published on December 05th of the previous year 2022.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CBSH reach a price target of $70, previously predicting the price at $60. The rating they have provided for CBSH stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on March 21st, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to CBSH, setting the target price at $78 in the report published on April 16th of the previous year.

CBSH Trading at -13.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CBSH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.64%, as shares sank -11.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CBSH fell by -8.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $54.66. In addition, Commerce Bancshares Inc. saw -25.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CBSH starting from Neff Douglas D, who sale 856 shares at the price of $64.92 back on Mar 02. After this action, Neff Douglas D now owns 6,505 shares of Commerce Bancshares Inc., valued at $55,574 using the latest closing price.

Brooks Derrick, the Senior Vice President of Commerce Bancshares Inc., sale 230 shares at $65.40 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that Brooks Derrick is holding 9,956 shares at $15,041 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CBSH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+41.65 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Commerce Bancshares Inc. stands at +31.87. The total capital return value is set at 10.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.23. Equity return is now at value 17.90, with 1.40 for asset returns.

Based on Commerce Bancshares Inc. (CBSH), the company’s capital structure generated 116.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.85. Total debt to assets is 9.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.14.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Commerce Bancshares Inc. (CBSH) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.